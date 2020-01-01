ISL 2020-21: Gerard Nus expects a 'tough' game against East Bengal

The Spanish coach is confident that his team will put up a strong fight against East Bengal...

remain unbeaten after three games but Gerard Nus' side have looked toothless in attack. They have scored just one goal from open play and the rest have come from dead-ball situations.

But the Spaniard feels that it is just a matter of time before they start scoring from open play as they have been focussing on this same in training. They next face on Saturday at the Tilak Maidan, Goa.

"We are working to create chances from open play and set-pieces. We will not have only one plan. We are focussing on ourselves. We watched them (East Bengal) play and they did not have the results they wanted. But they are going to be difficult and a threat to us. It will be a tough game. We know how good they are with the ball. They are well organised during set-pieces. We are going to stop them and create chances against them. That's the plan. Not a single game is easy. It has just started. Everybody has the energy and it will be a tough challenge," stated the coach.

More teams

East Bengal have a specialist set-piece coach in Terence McPhillips but Nus isn't concerned as he is confident that his side will also pose a threat.

"Terence and I have a history with . But not at the same time. He was there as a player and I was there as a coach. It is great to have a set-piece coach. It is an important area of the game. But we prepare set-pieces for every game and this will be no different. We will do what we can do best."

Nus does not want to set a long-term goal for the season and instead believes in taking one step at a time. He wants his players to give their all and get the best possible result.

"We want to compete. We have started in a good direction. We have to improve a lot. The goal for this season is to be competitive. We have to take one game at a time. We will do everything we can to win. We will analyse the opponents. We put a lot of passion to control the game. Everyone is putting in good energy. If someone is not willing, he is free to go. We have created a bubble inside a bubble. We are not here for holidaying in Goa.

"I think you have to get the best possible from your squad. We have many new faces. We have six foreign players and many Indians who are new. This is a short season. We have established a plan since day one. We have started to bring in tactical ideas. We have a clear idea of how to do things. We know how to defend and how to deal with various situations. If everybody sticks to the plan then the job becomes easier," he explained.

Nus has faith on all the 28 players at his disposal and interestingly, said that he doesn't subscribe to the idea of having a best XI.

"I don't have the best XI. I have 28 players and I want all of them to play. Sometimes some players don't train well or are not fully fit. It is not only about who starts but those who come in as well. They change the games as well. I don't believe in a best XI. I am sad that I can not give chances to everyone. Having just two friendly games also didn't help as I could not give chance to everybody.

"Many experiences in football help you grow. It helps you adapt. If you learn from those you can prevent the negative ones. And you can do the positive ones more often. Being an assistant coach, you understand the way to approach. It helps you to do the job in the best way possible."

NorthEast United's centre-back pairing in Dylan Fox and Benjamin Lambot have gelled well at the heart of defence. But on Friday they will have their hands full as they will have to deal with a tricky Anthony Pilkington. However, Fox remains confident that his team can keep a check on the former player.

"He (Pilkington) has a lot of experience. We will not take him lightly. We are capable of keeping him quiet. I have good chemistry at the back with Lambot. We are taking game by game. We have been defending from the front. That is a good positive. I enjoy playing with him," said the defender.