ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs East Bengal - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview
ISL
FC Goa are missing a few key personnel but will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to seven in the 2020-21 Indian Super League when they take on East Bengal at Fatorda Stadium in Goa, on Friday evening. The Red and Golds will be looking to bounce back from a defeat at the hands of Mumbai City.
|Game
|FC Goa vs East Bengal
|Date
|Friday, January 29
|Time
|7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM
The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.
|India (English) TV channels
|Online streaming
|Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD
|Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV
Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.
|Hindi TV channels
|Bengali TV channels
|Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2
|Star Sports Bangla
|Malayalam TV channels
|Marathi TV channels
|Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies
|Star Sports Marathi
|Tamil TV Channels
|Telegu TV channels
|Star Sports Tamil
|Star Sports Telugu
TEAM NEWS
FC Goa Possible XI:
Injured - Brandon Fernandes, James Donachie
Doubtful - None
Suspended - Ivan Gonzalves
Key Players - Igor Angulo, Jorge Ortiz
East Bengal Possible XI:
Injured - None
Doubtful- None
Suspended - None
Key Players - Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington