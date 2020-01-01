ISL 2020-21: Carles Cuadrat - Bengaluru FC will take the initiative against Chennaiyin FC

The Spanish manager rued the fact that his team have not created many scoring opportunities...

haven't got off to an ideal start in the (ISL). They've played out two consecutive draws, with the latest one a boring goalless affair against Hyderabad FC. They could not muster a single shot on target and coach Carles Cuadrat is aware that they need to improve in attack.

Ahead of a crucial match against arch-rivals , the Spanish manager is confident that his team will bounce back.

"The opposition is not creating many chances against us. But we have to improve on some aspects. The problem is we are not winning many duels in the attacking third. We are lacking the last pass. We are showing consistency. We showed how we want to play. But we are not making it count.

More teams

"But I think we will shift the momentum after the next game and be the protagonist," he stated.

He felt that team still has to mature physically and mentally and as the season goes on, their game will also improve.

"We need to improve our scoring chances. The game against (2-2 draw) was very matured. They arrived in our box for the first time only in the 46th minute. We are very close to getting that last pass. We need to be a little bit fresher physically and mentally. In training, I see we have players who can do that. I am sure it will happen. Most teams are shoeing glimpses but with no consistency," said a hopeful Cuadrat.

He revealed that influential midfielder Dimas Delgado is nearing match fitness and will be ready to get more minutes under his belt against Chennaiyin.

The Blues have revamped their foreign contingent with the likes of Fran Gonzalez, Cleiton Silva, and Kristian Opseth coming in. The coach feels that the players will start delivering sooner rather than later, as they train more.

"I am very happy. When you ask a player to play with just 10 days of training, it is difficult. Many players would ask for more weeks to get ready and to avoid injuries. But from the first day, they are ready to give their all. The four (Fran Gonzalez, Cleiton Silva, Deshorn Brown and Kristian Opseth) of them have given everything to the team in conditions that they were not ready for.

"For the Indian contingent, they have had training. For foreigners, they will need time. Indians are giving more in the 90 minutes. There are still some players who are not ready. We are trying to get ready as soon as possible. Matches give you the extra preparation you need and we will be playing a couple in the next week," stated the ISL winner.

A few days earlier coach Robbie Fowler grabbed headlines when he questioned the quality of Indian players in his team. But Cuadrat stated that he thinks that they have improved a lot in the past few seasons and spoke highly of Chennaiyin's Indian contingent which comprises of the likes of Anirudh Thapa and Lallianzuala Chhangte.

"We are expecting a tough game. They have good foreigners and good Indians in Chhangte and Thapa. In general, the Indians are performing a lot better since the last three seasons. A good sign for Indian football. Players like Suresh (Wangjam) and Ashique (Kuruniyan) have improved so much and they joined us last season, It is really good for Indian football," signed off Cuadrat.