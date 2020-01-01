ISL 2020-21: Carles Cuadrat - Bengaluru FC will be better against Chennaiyin FC!

The Bengaluru boss admitted that his team is yet to attain full physical fitness…

haven't started the 2020-21 (ISL) season in the best fashion, having managed to register just two points from their first two matches.

After dropping a point against despite taking a two-goal lead, the Blues failed to score any against Hyderabad and had to settle for a goalless draw on Saturday.

Coach Carles Cuadrat, though, is not too worried about his team’s performances despite struggling to create goalscoring chances against Hyderabad.

“We were fighting for three points in both the matches. We tried our best but the other teams also had a good organisation. They tried to get points. That is the way it is. I think this was a very tactical game and both teams were trying to fight for victory,” said the Bengaluru coach.

The Spaniard admitted that without the presence of midfielder Dimas Delgado, who is yet to start a match this season, the team lacks creativity. But he explained why the Spanish midfielder has not started in a single match yet.

“When we don’t play with Dimas (Delgado) it is a different team. Dimas is our key player for creativity. The team improved in the second half but you know how the circumstances are with the pandemic and he had some problems. I am happy that we did not have any injuries and unfortunately, Hyderabad had two injuries and it is something that can happen during that moment. We are trying to preserve the players and until now things are working in that sense.”

Cuadrat mentioned that the Blues came close to breaking the deadlock on a few occasions in the second half.

“We knew that in the course of the game, they are going to get tired and space will be there. We tried, we had some chances, Cleiton (Silva) arrived inside the box and had a good chance. We were close to taking the lead but this is football.”

The Bengaluru boss admitted that his team is yet to attain full physical fitness, thanks to the curtailed pre-season owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. But he expects them to improve before their next game against

“We have to improve in general, in all the aspects of the game. It is clear that in such games, we are still not ready. We don’t have the physical conditioning like during normal seasons. With every passing week, we are getting better. I am sure that the team was physically better today than last game and I am sure in the next game against Chennaiyin, we will physically improve further,” said the Spanish coach.