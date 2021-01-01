ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan's Roy Krishna bags the Golden Ball award

The Fijian missed out on the Golden Boot two seasons in succession....

ATK Mohun Bagan forward Roy Krishna registered 14 goals and eight assists in 23 games to be named the Golden Ball winner of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season.

Having won the ISL in his first season with ATK last season where the 33-year-old had scored 15 times and registered six assists but missed out on the Golden Boot award to Nerijus Valskis. This season, losing the final 2-1 against Mumbai City FC, Krishna once again finished second to FC Goa's Igor Angulo in the race to the Golden Boot.

The Fijian scored first 10 times this season including five winners that came against the likes of Kerala Blasters twice, Odisha, FC Goa and Jamshedpur. He also scored in both the Kolkata derby games against East Bengal.

Krishna had previously won the New Zealand Football Championship (NZFC) Golden Boot in 2012-13 (12 goals, with Waitakere United), and the A-League Golden Boot in 2018-19 (18 goals, with Wellington Phoenix) in his senior football career.

Besides being nominated for the Oceania Footballer of the Year in 2008 and he has also been recognised as the IFFHS (International Federation of Football History & Statistics) OFC Men's Team of the Decade 2011-2020.