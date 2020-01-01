Clifford Miranda: It's different with Hugo Boumous around

FC Goa is set to welcome three key players back into the squad...

coach Clifford Miranda expressed his delight at the return Hugo Boumous, Brandon Fernandes and Edu Bedia for the second leg of the 2019-20 (ISL) semi-final leg against at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Goa, on Saturday.

"It's always nice to have a full squad. We missed a couple of players (in the first leg). Their absence was felt not just in terms of the score but as a group. We always love to have Hugo and everyone around. It's not just the goals that Hugo gives us, it's a different environment when he is around," Miranda stated.

The trio was unavailable for the first leg of the semi-final played in Chennai and the Gaurs suffered a 4-1 defeat. They have brought home an away goal and the former FC Goa winger insisted that the tie will be decided only at the final whistle.

More teams

"We have to win to overcome the deficit, but that does not mean we go all out from minute one. It's 90 minutes and more and whatever football that I know is not decided in the first 10 to 15 minutes. It will be till the final whistle and we will take it minute-by-minute," he said.

"When you play a football game, you have to defend and attack but this particular game has a different dynamic, a dynamic where we have to be really strong in defence and at the same time where we have to overcome the deficit to take us to the final. We have to be careful, we have to strong. Motivation is not a factor, it is natural for us at this moment."

"We will try everything we can to get the result in our favour. For me, the onus is on Chennai because they start as favourites with a 4-1 advantage. So it's Chennaiyin's match to lose."

"We will play freely and responsibly towards our fans, our style and the very ethics of the club. I cannot ask anything more from the players because they have given absolutely everything throughout the season. They have been doing a fantastic job."

FC Goa have made it to the semi-finals for a record fifth time, finishing runners up twice (2016 and 2018-19). Miranda concluded, "We have won the league and achieved one of our primary targets but also among our primary targets is to reach the final which we are trying and it's in the process."