Phil Brown: Hyderabad were all over the place against Kerala Blasters

The 60-year-old felt Hyderabad FC were on the right track before the injury to Rafa Lopez

Hyderabad FC coach Phil Brown has asserted that the gameplan devised for worked until Rafa Lopez was forced off the field due to an injury.

Hyderabad bagged the opener in the 14th minute through Bobo but it was followed by the hosts going on a scoring spree with Bartholomew Ogbeche (33', 75'), Vlatko Drobarov (39'), Messi Bouli (45') and Seityasen Singh (59') on target.

"I thought the game plan was working, I couldn't have expected to it go any better (until the first goal). The physical presence of Messi and Ogbeche, we knew it would be a threat at some stage. One of our centre-backs (Rafa) is lying in hospital at the moment, Messi got away with a challenge and consequently, they scored three goals before half-time.

"The makeup of the game was certainly the injury to Rafa. But I am not making any excuses after that (performance). Injury to one player and our plan goes out of the window. We were loose, all over the place, we were ill-disciplined. We were trying to do things that we can't do and we deservedly lost the game. The character of the team was tested today and I hold myself responsible (for the loss)," conceded the Englishman.

Brown's future at the club remains uncertain but he has said that the club will look to replace Rafa in the January transfer window if needed.

"I have constant contact with the owners. They live in a same hotel as me. No issue as far as that (conversation with management) is concerned, we have three home games coming up. (About my future) that is the management's decision, that is not in my hands. (If Rafa is out), there is a possibility to get a new centre half," he said.



On being questioned about Giles Barnes' midfield role, he replied, "Giles came on for Rafa, and that allowed me to play Adil Khan at centre-back. It was designed to help Abhishek Halder. He (Halder) looked like he is playing comfortably in that position because of the influence of Marko Stankovic and Giles Barnes."

Hyderabad FC are set to host (January 10), Odisha FC (January 15) and FC (January 24) before travelling to on the 30th.