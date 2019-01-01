ISL 2019-20: Odisha's Josep Gombau confident of beating ATK

The Spanish coach suggested that the international break has helped Odisha FC to regroup and prepare well...

Odisha FC resume their campaign after the international break on Sunday when they take on (ISL) table-toppers .

After losing their first two matches of the season, Odisha came back strongly by picking up four points from their next two games which included a thumping 4-2 win over FC away from home.

Speaking on the team's performance so far, Odisha boss Josep Gombau said, "We were playing good football in the first three games. The last one we played was not that good. We did well in the first two matches but did not get the result but this is football.

"Tomorrow (Sunday) is an important game. ATK is a very good team and they are at the top of the table. They have good footballers in their squad. But we are ready to compete with all the teams in the league. We have the mentality to get all three points."

The Spanish coach opined that the two-week break has helped them regroup well and they are ready to take on the two-time ISL champions.

Gombau said, "I think after the gap it is important for us to start in a good way. We have got enough time to prepare for the game and I think the boys are ready. Hopefully, we will do a good job."

Odisha will be playing their first three home matches at the Balewadi stadium in Pune as the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, which is their designated home ground, is under renovation.

The former FC youth coach said, "We are happy to be here. Thanks to the people in Pune to let us play here. This is a good place to be and we will play three games here. It is a good opportunity for the people in Pune to come here and see the ISL games."