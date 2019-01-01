ISL 2019/20: Josep Gombau - 'Deserved winners' Jamshedpur FC were a tough team to play

The Odisha FC coach refused to point fingers at his defence and congratulated the Men of Steel for a good win ...

Odisha FC opened their (ISL) campaign with a 2-1 defeat away from home against 10-man .

Coach Josep Gombau wanted to steer clear of giving excuses after his team lost despite the man advantage. He claimed that Jamshedpur were well-organised and a tough team to break. The Spaniard also refrained from blaming his defence for the loss, explaining that his players will take the defeat as a team.

“I don’t like to speak about the defence or attack. The team works together. Jamshedpur won the game because they deserved. They worked very hard. I want to congratulate them.

“I think Jamshedpur played very well in the second half. They were defending very deep and the players could cover for each other. It was difficult to beat this. It was difficult to play them. But this is not an excuse. If you play against 10 men, you must do better.”

When asked about his choice of goalkeeper, Gombau explained that it is situational and Francisco Dorronsoro started against Jamshedpur because of an injury that Arshdeep Singh faced two weeks ago.

“We have two goalkeepers, they are both very good. One is (Francisco) Dorronsoro and the other is Arshdeep (Singh). Another game we will decide what we will do. Arshdeep was injured two weeks ago, so we went with Dorronsoro,” he concluded.