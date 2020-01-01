ISL 2019-20 Final: Owen Coyle rues missed chances against ATK

The Chennaiyin FC boss felt that his team played better football than ATK...

’s fairytale run in the (ISL) was ended by in the final after a brace from Javi Hernandez and a goal from Edu Garcia handed Antonio Habas’ men a 3-1 win.

Chennaiyin coach Owen Coyle admitted that it was not their night and showered praises on ATK goalkeeper for what was a commendable performance between the sticks.

“As a club, we showed our class. It wasn't our night tonight and you have to congratulate the winners because that's the nature of the sport. I told the players to make sure the next time you are in this situation, you are the ones to lift the trophy.

“The only thing that went wrong today was the scoreline. If you don't take your chances, they will punish you. The man of the match today for me was the goalkeeper (Arindam Bhattacharya). He made some outstanding saves. I think we have to give credit to ATK for winning but don't tell me that we weren't the better team tonight. We were the team who played the better football but we missed chance after chance,” he said.

The former manager also justified starting Germanpreet Singh over Edwin Vanspaul. He was happy with how his players performed and opined that they were on the cusp of scoring two goals in the final moments of the game.

“He (Vanspaul) has had one or two knocks. That is one of the decisions you have to take. We have terrific Indian midfielders and the decision had no bearing on the game.

“I think because the game was set for ATK, we provided a lot of space but we still had some wonderful opportunities and we missed two goals in the first five minutes and I think ATK will feel very relieved.

“For the nature of the game, with a stop-start, I thought there could have been a few more minutes. I have no problems with the referee. They have a job to do,” Coyle said.

Coyle had some words of consolation for his players after the anti-climatic end to their dream run.

“Tonight I'm disappointed for my players, especially the youngsters. They have put so much into this and have been a joy to watch. I really feel for them tonight. That’s what my focus is on. I’m disappointed for them and not for me. They have put in the effort and energy to win the game,” he concluded.