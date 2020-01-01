Super-sub Balwant Singh sends NorthEast United packing with a stoppage time winner

Mislav Komorski's goal line clearance goes in vain as relentless ATK clinch three points...

Balwant Singh's winner at the dying embers of the match propelled to a narrow 1-0 win over in an (ISL) clash at the Salt Lake stadium on Monday evening.

The Indian striker broke the deadlock with an opportunist header from a corner kick within minutes of taking the pitch to break NorthEast hearts.

ATK's interim head coach Manuel Cascallana made a single change to the side that trounced 2-0 with Edu Garcia coming in place of Mandi Sosa.

Whereas Robert Jarni made three alternations from their previous match to return to winning ways after two successive defeats. Nikhil Kadam, Ninthoigamba Meitei were reinstated in the starting XI whereas Lars Lundevall got his first start in ISL replacing Federico Gallego.

It was the home side that started dominating proceedings from the first whistle. Javier Hernandez was orchestrating play from the centre of the park while Prabir Das and Michael Soosairaj were providing the necessary width to attack through the flanks.

It was a busy opening 10 minutes from NorthEast's defense as Das was slinging in measured crosses from the right flank with Roy Krishna as the target-man. But Mislav Komorski seldom put a foot wrong and did not allow the Fijian to cause much damage.

Kai Heerings also played his part in stopping ATK's fury in the attacking third. In the 11th minute, it was his last-ditch interception that denied Krishna from scoring with a simple tap-in.

It was a see-saw battle and after the opening quarter, it was NorthEast United's turn to test ATK's defensive resolve. They could have even drawn first blood if Komorski was not denied by the woodwork. Lundevall kept his delivery from a flag-kick near the first post and the Croatian defender back-heeled the ball towards goal only to strike the post. A Minute later Lalengmawia also got sight of goal and with the entire frame to shoot he fired his shot wide.

But the Highlanders could not make the most of their dominance and the next significant chance fell for ATK in the 39th minute. Edu Garcia produced a defense-splitting through ball for Krishna, who went for placement instead of power but Subhasish Roy Chowdhury stuck out his foot at the nick of time to prevent his side from falling behind.

If Roy Chowdhury was earning applause for his heroics with the gloves then his opposite number Arindam Bhattacharya was also not far behind at the other end.

The former international pulled off a stellar save to keep Martin Chaves at bay in spite of the Uruguayan heading the ball from point-blank range.

After the break, Jarni made a double change at half-time to revive his team's fortunes with Jose Leudo and Gallego taking the pitch to replace Heerings and debutant Lundevall.

But before the substitutes could make an impact ATK were once again on the prowl. In the 58th minute, if Komorski had not come to the rescue with a match-saving clearance then Soosairaj would have had his third of the season. Edu Garcia won back possession in midfield and released the former Chennai City player who tried to trickle the ball into the net but for the 27-year old defender who came up with a brilliant goal-line clearance.

A relentless ATK kept piling on pressure using the wings but a lack of quality final delivery was letting them down. Hernandez had a crack at goal from a set-piece but once again Roy Chowdhury came out on top to parry it away.

Cascallana threw in Balwant in a bid to get the three points and his gamble paid off in style as the Hoshiarpur-born striker sent the crowd into a frenzy with his last-minute winner.

At the back of this win ATK regained the top spot with 27 points while NorthEast remained in the ninth position with just 11 points to show for their efforts.