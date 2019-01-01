ISL 2019-20: ATK’s Antonio Lopez Habas targets three points against Mumbai City

ATK’s Spanish boss pointed that Mumbai City are yet to suffer a defeat in their away matches this season...

(ISL) leaders will take on FC at home in their sixth match of the season on Saturday at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

Since their opening day defeat against , the Kolkata club haven't lost in their last four outings.

Ahead of facing Mumbai City, ATK boss Antonio Lopez Habas said, “The target for tomorrow is to get three points. The opposition must be thinking in the same way. I hope it will be a good match. Every match is absolutely different. We are trying to find the right intensity and pace. We cannot win every match. But we have not lost also. One point is also important, although we wanted three points from the last game (against Odisha FC).

Mumbai’s head coach Jorge Costa had mentioned that ATK are one of the best clubs in the country on current form to which Habas refused to pay heed to.

“For me, it is not important if the opponent coach says that we are the best team. For me, it is important to maintain a high level of football and pick up maximum points.”

Mumbai have already conceded 10 goals in the ISL so far but Habas remained cautious ahead of facing the Islanders.

“All teams have some problems. Mumbai has some while we also have a few. No team is perfect and there are no perfect teams. For us, Pronay (Halder) is out. That is a problem. They (Mumbai City) have a very good midfield and attack. They haven't lost an away match this season."