ISL 2018-19: Shouvik Ghosh set to join NorthEast United from Mumbai City FC

The left-back is all set to join the Highlanders from Mumbai City FC...

Defender Shouvik Ghosh is set to make a return to former club NorthEast United FC, Goal can confirm.

It is no surprise that Eelco Schattorie is paying attention to his defence as his side was humiliated 5-1 in their last game against FC Goa. ​

The left-back was struggling for opportunities at Mumbai City FC under the stewardship of Jorge Costa and has hence decided to jump ship and join the Highlanders, hoping to spend more time on the pitch.

He made his last appearance for Mumbai on October 24 against FC Goa where the Gaurs pumped five goals.

Costa had to shake things up and Ghosh found himself relegated to the bench after three successive starts.

He made just nine tackles and one interception in those three matches which reflects that the former Jamshedpur FC wing back is yet to hit top gear this season.

India international Subashish Bose has played excellently in the left-back position which has further complicated matters for him. Bose is one of the first names on the team-sheet and given his current form Costa has no reason to bench him.

Ghosh had a considerable amount of playing time under his belt under Steve Coppell at Jamshedpur FC where he played 10 matches and did a decent job in the previous season. The left-footed player signed for Delhi Dynamos in the inaugural edition of the Hero ISL and was a regular feature for them, playing in 13 out of their 14 matches.

He failed to find a club in 2015 after suffering an ACL injury, but came back strong while playing for NorthEast United FC in 2016.

Both Mumbai City (2nd) and North East United (4th) are currently in the top four of the Indian Super League table with 24 points and 20 points respectively.