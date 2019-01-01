ISL 2018-19: Nelo Vingada - Kerala Blasters need a balanced squad next season

Kerala Blasters boss Nelo Vingada wants to end the season on a winning nore against NorthEast United FC...

After a nightmarish year which saw Kerala Blasters languish at the bottom of the Indian Super League (ISL) table for the majority of the season, Nelo Vingada’s side will play their final match of the league on Thursday against NorthEast United.

The motivation levels will be low for Kerala Blasters as they will not be able to make it among the top six teams and confirm their place in the final rounds of the Super Cup 2019.

But the Portuguese coach wants to finish the league on high and gain confidence ahead of the knockout competition which starts in March.

Speaking on the game, coach Vingada said, “Tomorrow (Friday) will be the last game for Kerala Blasters in ISL. Of course, we don't have many good memories because the results are not good enough for the club, the city and the fans. They deserve better. But this is football, we have to learn from our mistakes and of course, after this game, we have Super Cup and we have to give our best.

“Every match is a new challenge. It is important to play a good game and win the last game. NorthEast United club means a lot to me because they gave me the first chance to come to in 2016. I would like to congratulate them for making it to the play-offs.”

Vingada’s contract expires at the end of the current season and ‘The Professor’, as he is fondly known, as did not want to speak on his future with the club.

He said, “In the Super Cup, we cannot afford to make mistakes. Because one mistake and you are gone. At the moment we are focusing on tomorrow's game. I still don't know about my future. I am here till the end of this season. I will speak to the board after the season gets over.

"The team needs to find a better balance but it has great potential. This team can do better next season maybe fight for the title again.”