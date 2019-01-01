ISL 2018-19: 'Mumbai City will finish in the top four' - Jorge Costa confident of bouncing back

The Portuguese manager blamed the first half showing against Goa, who he considered to be the 'best team in India with the ball'

Mumbai City's 2018-19 Indian Super League (ISL) season suddenly hit a snag when their 100-day unbeaten run came to an abrupt end with a 2-0 home loss to FC Goa.

Reflecting on the defeat, Mumbai City manager Jorge Costa commented, "What went wrong? Firstly, the result. Secondly, the first half. I don't know what happened. I must see the game again, I must speak with the players. But, in the first half, this is not the team that we are used to seeing. This is not my team.

"Second half, we pressed as a team. We had two clear opportunities. One from (Paulo) Machado, another one that hit the bar. Goa is the best team in India with the ball. The result is good for them, they are a very dangerous team. We took some risks and we lost the three points."

Incidentally, Mumbai City's last defeat came to FC Goa itself, in a 5-0 drubbing away. "But, just to remind after we lost to Goa 5-0, I told my team is not the worst team in the ISL and in the world. We went nine games unbeaten. Even today I am saying that my team is not the worst," he expressed.

Admittedly, the hosts put up a better showing in the second half and Costa believed his side would not have lost all three points if luck was in their favour. "As you can imagine, I was not happy at half time. I asked the players what's wrong. Maybe, too much pressure. If we had scored even once, the final result would have been different. We did not score, so congratulations to FC Goa."

However, with 27 points from 14 games, Mumbai are odds on one of the favourites to make it to the playoffs. "I still believe in my players. We will do what we wanted from the beginning, finish in the top four. Of course, we will do it," Costa reassured.

Missing in action was striker Moudou Sougou, who pulled up with a hamstring issue in the last game. The Portuguese described his decision to leave him out of the game.

"We didn't want to take any risk with Sougou. He will be back later this week. we could have played with him, but we would have the risk of losing him till the end of the season. He will start with the team from Monday, I hope so," he signed off.