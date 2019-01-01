ISL 2018-19: Cesar Ferrando - Jamshedpur FC could not deal with Pune City's counter-attacks

The Spaniard wants his team to focus on Chennaiyin FC as they look to sneak into the top-four...

Jamshedpur FC’s chances of making it into the play-offs of the Indian Super League (ISL) suffered yet another blow after they were humiliated 4-1 by FC Pune City on Saturday.

Coach Cesar Ferrando believes that his team had a great start to the game but fell prey to Pune’s counter attacks.

“I think we played 20 minutes at a good level. We created a few chances but were not able to finish. We conceded a goal and after that we played very bad. They could counter attack easily. We have to analyse this match.

“(Pune) is a good team that plays on the counter. They have good players like Marcelinho and Robin Singh. After their first goal, we were losing the ball and finding it difficult to string three passes in a row. They played on the counter and scored three more goals,” he said.

The Spaniard knows that The Men of Steel need to win both their remaining games to stand a chance to enter the last four.

“The most important thing is the next match in Chennai. We have to try and win it and get into the top four. We need to win the remaining two matches. We need to work very hard to win against Chennai,” Ferrando concluded.