ISL 2018-19: Delhi Dynamos undecided over releasing Lallianzuala Chhangte for Viking FK trials

The winger has attracted interest from Norway's Viking FK...

Delhi Dynamos and Indian national team winger Lallianzuala Chhangte, who had received an invitation to attend a 10-day trial at Norwegian club Viking FK, has yet to be given clearance to take part in the same.

The Indian Super League (ISL) club confirmed in a press release that while it has received a proposal from Viking FK for the same, a decision on the same has not been taken. One has to note that the Indian Super League (ISL) 2018-19 season is expected to resume from January 25.

Viking FK is a first division club in Norway, a rung lower than the highest level in Norwegian football league structure.

The club statement read: "Following the various media reports about Delhi Dynamos winger Lallianzuala Chhangte heading on trial to Viking FC at the end of this month, the club would like to clarify that it receives various proposals on trials for their players owing to its vast network through embassies, global football clubs and Aspire and on the same lines has received a proposal from Viking FK for Chhangte.

"The club is currently examining the proposal and will take a decision on this proposal in the next few days.

"Delhi Dynamos assures that it will do the best for its players keeping the interests of the club in mind," the release read.