ISL 2018-19: Delhi Dynamos ride Daniel Lalhlimpuia brace to beat Bengaluru

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu committed three goalkeeping mistakes as the Blues suffered consecutive defeats...

Daniel Lalhlimpuia helped Delhi Dynamos beat his former side Bengaluru 3-2 in a captivating Indian Super League (ISL) encounter at the JL Nehru Stadium on Sunday.

Ulises Davila and Boithang Haokip scored for either side in the first half. Half-time substitute Lalhlimpuia scored twice after Sunil Chhetri himself came off the bench and netted in for the table-toppers.

Josep Gombau included Shubham Sarangi in place of Lalhlimpuia as Davila led the line for the hosts. Having already booked a top four place, Sunil Chhetri started on the bench for Bengaluru. Erik Paartalu missed out through suspension with Boithang Haokip given a rare start. Dimas Delgado and Udanta Singh returned to the mix as well.

Playing in the false nine role, it took nine minutes for the ex-Chelsea man Davila to open the scoring. Nandhakumar Sekar down the right zoomed past Nishu Kumar to cross in. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu could have done much better than to just dive down and guide the ball for Davila. The Mexican finished off brilliantly with a left-footer to score his first goal on Indian soil.

Exactly ten minutes later, Bengaluru found their equaliser through the unlikeliest of sources. Xisco's pace was no match for Narayan Das as the cross and the parry-off was akin to Delhi's goal with Francisco Dorronsoro only slapping it off into space. Rana Gharami failed to track his man as the 'David Beckham of the North-East' banged home right towards the top corner on the volley.

The first half trickled in quite a mundane fashion as neither side put their best foot forward.



More to follow...