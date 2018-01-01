ISL 2018-19: David James: Stephen Constantine believes in our players

The Kerala Blasters coach was optimistic of his team's chances ahead of their game in Mumbai...

Kerala Blasters have been winless in their last 10 matches of the Indian Super League (ISL). Coach David James believes that his team are in with a chance to make it into the top four this season.

Kerala are placed eighth on the table with nine points from 11 matches.

“I think not winning is difficult for the team. I don’t think we deserve to be in a 10-match non-winning run. There is this pressure obviously. I suppose we are still mathematically in the run for a top-four finish and we believe that. I just hope we qualify. There is that added pressure of winning every game. We cannot go out and draw anymore,” said the English coach.

The southern side come into the game against Mumbai City FC this weekend on the back of a disappointing 1-0 defeat to FC Pune City. However, James was pleased with the fact that five players from his squad have made it into the 34-member provisional squad of India for the Asian Cup.

“First thing we had to score. We lost 1-0. We know what we got to do now. We have got very little choice in that. When it comes to sort our confidence, I think the provisional squad for the AFC Asian Cup which has five players from our side has boosted the confidence. Stephen Constantine definitely believes in our players. I am very proud to have those players in Indian squad as the manager,” said James.

The Manchester City goalkeeper focussed on the result of the reverse fixture which ended 1-1 against Mumbai. He pointed that the result helped Mumbai do better eventually.

“In the first game we were just three minutes away from three points but in the end, just one shot (Pranjal Bhumij) made the difference. That draw made Mumbai a better side but it did not help our cause. Now the goal is to win every game. Against Mumbai, our target is to get something from the game. We have to win,” he said.

James reiterated that refereeing decisions haven’t helped his side either this season as they lost crucial points due to some poor judgment from the officials.

“I am not saying that we were great in every game because we haven’t unfortunately. But when the players know that they have done their best and decisions have gone against them. I am not happy about that because if you score three goals and decisions go against you, you can still win. Unfortunately, we have had close games in every match. 3-1 is the biggest margin we have lost. The players are in a good place, the feeling around the squad is great,” signed off James.