ISL 2018-19: Cesar Ferrando - Sergio Cidoncha will be back after the break

The Spanish coach was pleased that his side picked three points against Delhi…

Jamshedpur FC registered only their second win in the last six Indian Super League (ISL) matches as they downed Delhi Dynamos 2-1 at the JRD Sports Complex.

Tim Cahill and Farukh Choudhary scored for the home side after they were pegged behind by a Lallianzuala Chhangte strike.

“For me, this was a very good match. We had injuries to Sergio (Cidoncha), Pablo (Morgado) and Michael Soosairaj, Gourav (Mukhi) is banned. Sometimes it is very difficult to play against good teams. They (Delhi) started the game very well and they scored.

“Then Tim (Cahill) scored and we were back in the match. Then in the last minute when one team is losing, it is normal that they want to attack. Overall I am happy with the victory,” said coach Cesar Ferrando.

Pablo Morgado suffered from a bout of food poisoning and hence, wasn’t available for selection. Ferrando assured Jamshedpur FC faithful that Sergio Cidoncha, who has three goals and as many assists to his name, will be back for the Jharkhand-based side in January.

“Pablo Morgado had food poisoning and fever and so he didn’t play. Sergio Cidoncha will be back after the break for sure. Michael Soosairaj has a hamstring injury but he is back in training now. We are playing several matches in a short spell of time and so we didn’t want to risk him,” explained Ferrando.

Once the ISL resumes next year, Jamshedpur have some tough games coming up when they face the likes of FC Goa, Bengaluru FC, Mumbai City FC and ATK. Ferrando is upbeat about his team’s chances to make it into the play-offs for the very first time.

“This win was very important for us. We are playing against the top four contending teams like ATK, Bengaluru FC, Mumbai City FC and FC Goa in our next matches. This break will be important for all the players. We will get time to rest and come back fresh. Cidoncha, Morgado and Soosairaj will all recover from their injuries and will be back. We will try to win our next matches and move forward,” said Ferrando.