ISL 2018-19: Carles Cuadrat - NorthEast United were more desperate to win

The Spaniard was not happy about Eelco Schattorie's jibe on Bengaluru FC's playing style against the Highlanders...

Bengaluru FC reclaimed their position at the top of the Indian Super League (ISL) table on Wednesday as they beat NorthEast United FC 2-1 at home.

After the defeat against Mumbai City away from home, the Blues had temporarily slipped to the second place but today's win sends them back to the summit with a three-point lead.

Carles Cuadrat was not happy to hear that opposition's coach Eelco Schattorie had said that only NorthEast United played football during the match.

Hitting back at the Dutch coach, Cuadrat said, "I totally disagree with the comment. What happened three days ago in Mumbai? Only we played and not Mumbai? It is football. We had a very good first half, we were happy with the result and they were pressing us because they were more desperate than us to get the three points. For them, this was like final.



"They needed three points more than us so they were pushing us. Completely normal. This is football. But we created a lot of space. We did a lot of counter attacks. Udanta was putting the ball well. I don’t think it was a nice comment because I respect others’ work. I congratulated Jorge Costa last week because his plan worked very well.

On his team's set-piece mastery, the Spaniard said, "We scored both the goals from set-pieces. We work a lot on that. We did not get any goal from corner or free-kick this season. I am really happy that we scored finally. It was important for us.

On Xisco Hernandez missing today's match, Cuadrat clarified, "Xisco received a knock in the last game against Mumbai. The match against Mumbai was very intense. Souvik had almost killed Sunil. Sunil thankfully did not get injured but later his foul on Xisco injured him. We have to look into these things because you have to protect the talent in football. Today we missed a talented player like Xisco.

Cuadrat explained that they have to be cautious as the league is slowly entering its business end. He said, "As we are going close to the playoffs all the teams are gaining momentum. Every game becomes more intense and complicated. I have to say that NorthEast United are a wonderful team. They are playing very good football. We have to be happy that we got four points out of the two against them. All the respect for the work they are doing."

The Bengaluru coach did not seem worried about Sunil Chhetri not scoring. On the striker's goal drought, the coach said, "The job of a striker is always difficult because you are always testing. Sunil is not scoring now but on another day he will score a dynamic goal."