ISL 2018-19: FC Goa's Sergio Lobera waiting see the best of Bengaluru

Goa and Bengaluru are tied on 31 points at the top of the ISL table but Sergio Lobera feels finishing first is meaningless...

Bengaluru will host FC Goa for a top-of-the-table clash in the 2018-19 Indian Super League (ISL) on Thursday at the Kanteerava Stadium.

Goa and Bengaluru have 31 points and Sergio Lobera's team is first on the table due to their superior goal difference. While Goa have made a name for scoring plenty of goals, their defence has also improved remarkably this season.

"It is good that we have improved defensively. It was one of the goals before the season started and I am happy about that. I think every time you improve defensively, you look at defenders or goalkeeper. But I think we have improved defensively as a whole as a team. Therefore I am happy with the way we are working defensively and also in a collective way," head coach Sergio Lobera said.

Both the teams have already qualified for the playoffs and it is possible that the coaches may rest key players. Lobera said that although he wishes to end the league stage at the top of the table, the position does not matter.

"We are playing for that first spot. But if you look at the stats, finishing first in the league does not mean anything. Anyone who has finished first has not won the title. For us, tomorrow's (Thursday) game is the same as any other game, we are playing for three points."

Bengaluru have had a drop in their form after the international break. They are winless in their last three matches and have only once since the break.

"I think in this competition, we all go through better or worse moments. Bengaluru are a great team and a great coach. I am waiting to see the best of them because we are facing a great team."



