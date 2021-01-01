Ishfaq Ahmed - Kerala Blasters want to sign off on a high

The interim coach of Kerala Blasters hinted giving chances to new faces in the starting lineup in their final match of the season...

Kerala Blasters will hope to end their season on a high when they take on high-flying NorthEast United in their final match of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) season on Friday.

Ahead of their match against the Highlanders, interim coach Ishfaq Ahmed suggested that the team wants to end their campaign on a good note.



"We definitely want to win the match. They also have to win it and there is extra pressure on them which is true. They have to get a good result but for us its another opportunity to sign off on a high. I am not thinking about them or what they have to do. We are thinking about ourselves. We have to deal with injuries. We are concentrating on our squad and our strengths," said Ahmed.

The former East Bengal player also hinted that some new faces might be seen in the starting lineup against NorthEast United but the final call on team selection will be made on the basis of the players' performance in training.

"The selection will be made based on how the players perform in training. We might see some new names, you never know. I have not decided yet on who will start. But all the players are an important part of the team. If I need them I will definitely pick them," said the Kerala boss.

Ahmed also heaped praise on left-back Jessel Carneiro who is also one of the five captains this season. The interim coach spoke about the Goan defender's ability to hold on to the ball and play it from the back.

Article continues below

"Jessel is a ball-playing left full-back. He likes to get involved in playmaking and I have given him complete freedom for that. In the last match, he was quite good and I am happy for him. He is a very important part of the team."

Jessel Carneiro mentioned that it has been a disappointing season for the club in terms of result despite a lot of hard work by everyone in the team but he is hopeful that the club can do well next season.

"We worked very hard throughout the season and we are doing that before the last match as well. Unfortunately, it did not get us the results this season but we will continue again next season," said the Kerala skipper.