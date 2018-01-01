Isaac Success hails Watford’s draw vs. Newcastle United

The Nigeria international featured for the entire duration as the Hornets forced Rafael Benitez’s men to a stalemate at the Vicarage Road

Isaac Success has applauded Watford’s 1-1 draw with Newcastle United in Saturday’s Premier League encounter.

Salomon Rondon’s first-half effort looked to have secured victory for the Magpies before Abdoulaye Doucoure's 82nd-minute strike helped the Hornets with a point.

The 22-year-old was on parade for the entire duration and put in a decent performance as Javi Gracia’s men avoided defeat in their final game of the year.

And following the display, the former Granada man has taken to the social media to laud his side while urging them to be focused on their next game against Bournemouth on January 2.

“Great fight from the team today to have secured a point, let’s go again. Up to the next one,” Success posted on Intagram.

The draw ensured their place in the ninth spot in the league standings with 28 points from 20 games.

Success has made 22 appearances across all competitions this season for Watford, scoring three goals and will be looking to improve on the performance in 2019.