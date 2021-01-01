Isaac Success ends 30-month goal drought as Watford end Championship campaign with victory

The Nigeria forward ended the league season on a high after he found the back of the net with his late strike at Vicarage Road on Saturday

Isaac Success ended his 30-month goal drought with the second goal in Watford’s 2-0 win over Andre Ayew’s Swansea City in a Championship game.

The Nigeria striker who made his 10th league appearance of the season on Saturday and ensured the Hornets capped their successful campaign in the second division with victory after last Saturday's loss at Brentford.

Success found the back in the net with three minutes remaining in Saturday's encounter, to double Watford's lead after Andre Gray opened the scoring in the 56th minute.

The 25-year-old's strike was his first goal since he scored the Hornets' third goal in their 3-0 thrashing of Huddersfield Town in a Premier League game back in October 2018.

Success and Morocco's Achraf Lazaar played the duration of the match for the hosts at Vicarage Road while Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong was an unused substitute.

Meanwhile, Ghana captain Ayew could not add to his tally of 16 league goals for the Swans and he was replaced five minutes after the hour-mark.

Second-placed Watford will be playing in the English top-flight next season, but Swansea City finished fourth on the EFL Championship table with 80 points after 46 matches and they will be hoping to secure the final promotion slot to the Premier League when they battle Brentford, Barnsley and AFC Bournemouth in the play-offs.

In Reading, Nigeria's Michael Olise and Ivory Coast's Yakou Meite helped the Royals settle for a 2-2 draw against Huddersfield Town.

Three minutes after Josh Koroma opened the scoring for Huddersfield, Olise drew Veljko Paunovic's side level with his strike from the penalty spot in the 18th minute.

The effort took the Nigeria midfielder's tally to seven goals after 44 Championship matches this season, while Meite put them ahead with his 12th league goal of the season in 25 matches – one goal away from equalling his best scoring season (13 goals in 40 league matches) in 2019-20.

Article continues below

Reading were close to ending their five-game winless run until Rarmani Edmonds-Green's stoppage-time goal dashed their hopes and both teams settled for a share of the spoils.

At Loftus Road, Ghana winger Albert Adomah scored the third goal as Queens Park Rangers defeated Luton Town 3-1.

QPR ended the campaign in the ninth spot with 68 points after 46 matches, two points behind seventh-placed Reading.