Is wonderkid Josh Maja taking a massive risk with Bordeaux transfer?

The Anglo-Nigerian wonderkid quit Sunderland in the midst of his breakout campaign, and now steps into the unknown

COMMENT

While two of the most high-profile Nigerians in the game today—John Obi Mikel and Victor Moses—made high-profile moves this week, Josh Maja’s transfer to Girondins de Bordeaux went somewhat under the radar.

Maja may not have played in one of the world’s major leagues—he was down in the English League One with fallen giants Sunderland—but his move could have the biggest impact on the Super Eagles moving forward.

Born in the London Borough of Lewisham to Nigerian parents, Maja is yet to declare his international loyalties, although there’s reason for Super Eagles fans to hope that they can snare him.

Certainly, London-raised stars such as Ola Aina and Alex Iwobi have set a recent precedent and Amaju Pinnick will hope that Maja follows suit.

He certainly has a lot to offer, even if—at 20—he remains a raw talent.

The wonderkid departs as the joint-second highest scorer in the third tier, having netted 15 goals so far this season.

Josh Maja: Only John Marquis (16) has scored more goals than @joshmaja (15) in League One this season pic.twitter.com/4NRHutMlin — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) January 22, 2019

He may be one goal behind John Marquis of Doncaster, but it’s worth noting that Maja has played just 1771 minutes compared to the former’s 2520.

While Marquis has scored a goal every 158 minutes, Maja has managed a goal ever 118 minutes.

Indeed, no player in the division with eight goals or more has scored more consistently than Maja, while his shot accuracy of 61 percent is superior to any of the other six players with 14 goals or more.

The forward had finally appeared to have truly found his feet—and a run of regular games—after enduring various setbacks to date.

He was rejected by Manchester City as a youngster, and—notably—was relegated in both of his first two seasons as a professional, as Sunderland tumbled from the Premier League to League One.

While Maja scored on his league debut against Fulham last season, it was the only goal he’d score last term—a sole strike in 17 Championship outings—and despite his promise, it wasn’t obvious that he’d catch fire as he has in the third tier.

Would like to express how much of an honour it was to break through into senior football at such a special club, that is Sunderland AFC. I had many blessed moments during my time at Sunderland. Wishing everyone involved with the club all the best in the future. @SunderlandAFC pic.twitter.com/6mo5lnLW4a — Josh Maja (@joshmaja) January 26, 2019

Yet this season has firmly been his breakout campaign, and his goals have been crucial to Sunderland’s promotion charge; they currently sit six points off league leaders Luton Town, but with two games in hand.

Maja’s switch to Bordeaux represents a significant step up in the forward’s career; his new club will face Olympique de Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain back to back in early February, Sunderland, by contrast, will face Oxford United and Blackpool.

However, it’s also a significant gamble for the starlet, particularly as he departs in the midst of a campaign in which he’s finally found his scoring boots.

Former Sunderland midfielder Lee Clark was particularly critical both of the striker’s decision to move and the club’s decision to cash in now, rather than wait for the season’s end.

Give this man a yard inside the area...



This will be the outcome.



pic.twitter.com/VxXxs5e7Ns — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) January 19, 2019

"There's nothing good that comes of it,” the ex-Huddersfield Town manager told BBC Newcastle. “The player is playing first-team football, he's scoring regularly, they've got a great chance of getting promoted to the Championship, which would mean the feel-good factor would keep on going. They could have full houses.

"Players in the French league are wanting to come to England,” he added. "I know they're playing outside of the top league at the moment, but they're one of the biggest clubs outside of that.

"There's no sense to this deal. He's going to Bordeaux, not even one of the biggest clubs in France.

"If he was going to PSG, or he was an older player going to have a good time on the French Riviera and play for Monaco, but he's going to Bordeaux.”

Really delighted to sign for FC Girondins de Bordeaux (@girondins). Very excited for this new challenge, and the next phase in my career at this prestigious club. Would like to thank everyone for their continued support and warm wishes, I am truly grateful. #bordeaux pic.twitter.com/JPPilOsXiu — Josh Maja (@joshmaja) January 27, 2019

Clark also expressed some concerns that the move would also represent a step back in the youngster’s development.

“And he's not even going to play,” the 46-year-old moaned. “He's going to be back to reserve-team football after playing all season as a first-choice striker at a huge club that has got unbelievable support.

"It's an amazing deal, it's just crazy for me."

Indeed, a switch to Bordeaux does represent a gamble for Maja, with the youngster himself facing an uphill struggle to unseat the likes of Andreas Cornelius, Jimmy Briand, Yann Karamoh or Francois Kamano from Eric Bedouet’s first-team plans.

Beyond that, there are no guarantees that he’ll adapt to life in a new country, in a new league, with a new club, and at a higher level.

While one Nigerian wonderkid—Ademola Lookman—ultimately made his breakthrough in the Bundesliga with RasenBallsport Leipzig on loan last term, another—Sheyi Ojo—has struggled at Stade Reims this term.

The wideman, who is on loan from Liverpool, has seen his progress stall in Ligue 1, where he’s managed just three league starts this term.

In 13 total league outings for Reims, he’s yet to register either a goal or an assist, and has wholly failed to build on the momentum he generated during Fulham’s promotion campaign last term.

Article continues below

Nigeria international Samuel Kalu would be a better example for Maja to follow, having made five decisive contributions after leaving Genk on a five-year deal in August.

While Maja certainly has the time and the talent to make his name at the Matmut Atlantique, this transfer is a risky one for a player still taking his maiden steps in the sport.