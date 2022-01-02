"Is this the best we can get?" - Fans react to Jose Peseiro appointment

Earlier this week, the Nigerian Football Federation appointed Jose Peseiro as the new Super Eagles head coach.

The 61-year-old, who recently resigned as Venezuela national team manager due to unpaid wages, will take over after the African Cup of Nations, where Augustine Eguavoen will lead the Super Eagles.

Peseiro has managed Cristiano Ronaldo's boyhood club Sporting Lisbon, their great rivals FC Porto, as well as Al-Ahly in Egypt.

More recent reports claim that the NFF has given Peseiro a mandate to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar next December and take the Super Eagles all the way to the quarter-finals at the very least...or be axed from the job.

Peseiro will be observing the team at Cameroon, no doubt to take notes and plan his strategy to execute his given mandate.

Fans, as usual, have mixed reactions, but the most popular ones are that of worry for the future of the Super Eagles under a manager who, despite having managed some big teams in his career, is still relatively unknown.

GOAL brings you some of the emotion-filled reactions of the Super Eagles fans.

Circa 2015. He was appointed manager of Al Ahly of Egypt. Fans protested with "We nor go gree o, we nor go gree" and "Nzogbu nzogbu, enyimba enyi, Nzogbu Enyimba Enyi".



Contract was terminated kia kia.



Today, NFF announced that coach- Jose Peseiro- as Super Eagles manager. Omo — Great Oracle (@AbdulMahmud01) December 29, 2021

Nigeria’s new coach “Jose Peseiro” has managed TWENTY TEAMS (Clubs and National teams) and managed to get himself sacked from practically every one of them WITHOUT a trophy.



But the NFF saw this CV and felt it was good enough for him to manage the Nigerian National Team.



😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/7rVpmDmyqF — SportsDokita (Odogwu ☝️) (@Sports_Doctor2) December 30, 2021

Former porto coach Jose Peseiro is now super eagles new head coach. I pray he uses our talented players to their best. — sophia (@90sSophie) December 29, 2021

Arsene Wenger recommended Gernot Rohr to the NFF, Jose Mourinho recommended Jose Peseiro.... When we're done with Peseiro, well ask Pep Guardiola or Sir Alex Ferguson to recommend us a coach. — Oh' Kelvin (@kelvinekerete) December 30, 2021

Nigeria’s New Coach

“Jose Peseiro”



On 9th October 2015, fans of Egyptian club Al Ahly SC, protested when Jose was made their new manager.



A coach that has not won any trophy both as a player and manager.



What is wrong with the NFF???

Is this the best Nigeria can get??? — SportsDokita (Odogwu ☝️) (@Sports_Doctor2) December 30, 2021

Jose Peseiro as Venezuela manager👇🏾



10 Games:

1 win.

3 draws

6 loses.



He’s now Nigeria 🇳🇬 new national team manager 😂🤡🤦🏾‍♂️.

This country na cruise I swear.

Waste of money 🥺💔 — Northerner (@Northerner0) December 30, 2021

Stupid Stupid things dey happen:



You appointed Jose Peseiro as the new Head Coach of the Super Eagles, but only to observe AFCON 2021.



Augustine Eguavoen will lead them to Cameroon.



Why did you sack Rohr?

Everyone is taking this country for granted. — Sir. Ariyo-Dare Atoye (@AriyoAristotle) December 29, 2021

Jose Peseiro made an average Joe Enakhirire look like Super man at SportingCP, it was under his reign that little Joe was given the moniker 'The Rock'



That's the only memo I have of our new coach — Enoho Emeje🇳🇬 (@EnohoEmeje) December 29, 2021

The new super eagles coach - Jose Peseiro was sacked in Saudi Arabia for failing to qualify them for the 2010 world cup, and recently in Venezuela after a horrible run of qualifiers, that is whom Amaju Pinnick and co deemed fit for the job. Idiots — Oziọmã. S. Kánụ (@88ideass) December 29, 2021

I have seen some takes, saying Jose Peseiro's appointment is not a good one for the Super Eagles. Well, ask yourself if the Super Eagles job is big enough to attract top coaches. An appointment can only be underwhelming if the job is attractive enough to attract big names. — Oluwajoba (@olumcjobson) December 30, 2021