"Is this the best we can get?" - Fans react to Jose Peseiro appointment
Earlier this week, the Nigerian Football Federation appointed Jose Peseiro as the new Super Eagles head coach.
The 61-year-old, who recently resigned as Venezuela national team manager due to unpaid wages, will take over after the African Cup of Nations, where Augustine Eguavoen will lead the Super Eagles.
Peseiro has managed Cristiano Ronaldo's boyhood club Sporting Lisbon, their great rivals FC Porto, as well as Al-Ahly in Egypt.
More recent reports claim that the NFF has given Peseiro a mandate to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar next December and take the Super Eagles all the way to the quarter-finals at the very least...or be axed from the job.
Peseiro will be observing the team at Cameroon, no doubt to take notes and plan his strategy to execute his given mandate.
Fans, as usual, have mixed reactions, but the most popular ones are that of worry for the future of the Super Eagles under a manager who, despite having managed some big teams in his career, is still relatively unknown.
GOAL brings you some of the emotion-filled reactions of the Super Eagles fans.