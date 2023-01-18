Manchester United manager Erick Ten Hag has lauded Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy for his “great job” at Carrington.

Man Utd forwards have picked up form

They are trained by Bafana legend McCarthy

South African earned praise from his boss Ten Hag

WHAT HAPPENED? Before the start of the current season, Ten Hag roped in McCarthy to be part of his backroom staff as forwards coach. The Red Devils have improved in recent games, particularly in attack where Marcus Rashford has scored eight goals in his last seven matches.

Ten Hag has been blown away by McCarthy’s work with the attackers and took time to hail the ex-South Africa international.

WHAT TEN HAG SAID: “In our coaching staff, we had a lot of defenders and midfield players,” said Ten Hag on manutd.com. “I wanted also to find a good balance. He is offensive [minded] as he is a former striker and that is also a really specific job task in the team.

“I never played there, so I’m lucky to have someone in my staff who played there. Football is about scoring and you have a goalkeeping specialist, but you also have offensive specialists and, in particular, we have a specific scoring trainer.

“He has to add that, in details, working and for the rest of us, he has a relationship with all the players in our squad. He also has to work on togetherness and he is doing a great job on that.”

AND WHAT MORE? Rashford has also recognised McCarthy’s input into his game after getting his scoring touch back.

“Yes, he’s a coach I speak with a lot,” Rashford said. “Both on and off the training ground. On every occasion, he gives me a lot of good advice and that can only be a good thing for all the players involved.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: McCarthy had successful but brief stints at Cape Town City and AmaZulu while coaching in the PSL.

When Safa appointed Hugo Broos as Bafana coach, McCarthy was never considered as a possible candidate. Some fans feel the ex-FC Porto star could be the solution to Bafana's glaring problems upfront.

IN TWO PICTURES:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MCCARTHY? McCarthy would be hoping to continue improving the Manchester United forwards as they look to be on course to return to the Uefa Champions League next season.