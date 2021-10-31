Irresistible Oshoala at the double as Barcelona hit eight past Real Sociedad

Asisat Oshoala continued with her imposing goalscoring form with a brace as Barcelona overpowered Real Sociedad 8-1 in Sunday’s League outing.

After failing to score against Sporting de Huelva – which ended her five-match scoring run in the league – the Nigeria international scored two first-half goals to send the White Blue home empty-handed.

Jonathan Giraldez’s women got off to an impressive start when they took a third-minute lead through Fridolina Rolfo, who capitalised on a rebound from a corner to put the ball past goalkeeper Adriana Nanclares.

That lead lasted for just six minutes as the visitors restored parity through Sanni Franssi, who slotted the ball into an empty net after goalkeeper Sandra Panos rushed off her line in a bid to stop Amaiur Sarriegi.

Nonetheless, it was Oshoala who helped Barca regain the lead in the 23rd minute after heading home a cross from Lieke Martens.

In the goal-laden first half, the reigning African Women’s Player of the Year completed her brace in the 38th minute – curling a pass from Alexia Putellas past Nanclares.

Barcelona dominated after the half-time break, with the game being played at a less frenetic pace.

The reigning European champions’ harvest of goals continued in the 62nd minute as Oshoala teed up Martens, while Jenni Hermoso increased the lead in the 65th minute with Putellas the provider.

Things got worse for Real Sociedad in the 83rd minute as Maddi Torre turned the ball into her own net.

Giraldez’s team continued playing on the front foot with Martens scoring her second of the night in the 87th minute while Claudia Pina – who replaced Oshoala in the 71st minute – completed the rout.

Thanks to her heroics against Natalia Arroyo’s team, the Super Falcons captain now has 10 goals in eight matches played in the 2021-22 campaign.

Blaugranes occupy the summit of the Spanish top flight with 24 points garnered from their first eight league matches played so far.

Unbeaten in their last 11 matches in all competitions, Barcelona travel to the Unbe Sports Complex on November 6 for their next fixture against Eibar.

Four days later, they welcome Hoffenheim to the Estadi Johan Cruyff for their Champions League encounter.