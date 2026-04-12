Iraq coach: We experienced an "emotional frenzy" in Mexico

Assistant coach Rob Stanton, 54, has detailed the psychological and tactical factors behind Iraq’s dramatic 2-1 play-off final win over Bolivia, describing the campaign as a “challenge to the impossible”.

Speaking to Football 360, Stanton described the campaign as a “challenge against the impossible”, explaining that the team had only one option in each international window: “win or go home”.

Tears flowed in the dressing room

He vividly described the final whistle in Mexico, when the scene “transcended sport” and players and officials alike were caught in an “emotional frenzy”.

The Australian coach also recounted his conversation with goalkeeper Ahmed Basil, who called the victory “the greatest moment of his life”, adding that the foreign coaching staff’s job was to harness that raw emotion and focus it on the task at hand.

Group of Death

Having survived a punishing campaign that included a 107th-minute penalty shoot-out win over the UAE and numerous logistical hurdles, Iraq now prepares to face France, Norway and Senegal in the finals.

Stanton insists the psychological pressure is now gone, vowing that his side will play “without restrictions” and aim to surprise at the World Cup.

Stanton stressed that this qualification is not a fluke but the first step toward making Iraq a regular contender on the global stage.