Inter's clash with Sassuolo called off after further Covid-19 cases for De Vrij and Vecino

The Serie A leaders will not be taking to the field on Saturday and have delayed responses to nations requesting the release of certain players

Inter have shelved their preparations for a meeting with Sassuolo on Saturday following further Covid-19 outbreaks in their first-team camp and are waiting on Serie A to confirm that their next outing can be rescheduled.

The Nerazzurri have seen four positive coronavirus tests posted this week, with Stefan de Vrij and Matias Vecino joining Samir Handanovic and Danilo D’Ambrosio in self-isolation.

With all activity at the club’s training base shut down in a bid to contain the spread, Inter have made it clear to the relevant authorities that they will not be taking to the field at San Siro this weekend.

What has been said?

A statement released by Inter on the club’s official website reads: "FC Internazionale Milano announces that Stefan de Vrij and Matias Vecino tested positive for Covid-19 following the tests carried out yesterday. The two Nerazzurri are already in quarantine at their home.

"The ATS of Milan, informed of the new positivity, decided as follows:

Immediate suspension of any type of team activity for four days, including Sunday 21 March;

Inter-Sassuolo match ban scheduled for Saturday 20 March 2021;

Ban on replying to the summons for all players called up by their respective national teams

"On Monday March 22, before the eventual resumption of activities, the molecular swabs will be repeated to the whole team."

The bigger picture

Games around the world have been postponed this season as a result of Covid-19 outbreaks.

One notable example from within Serie A saw Napoli fail to show for a meeting with Juventus in October.

The Bianconeri took the field in Turin, but their opponents were unable to travel.

They were stung with a 3-0 defeat and one-point deduction for failing to fulfil their fixture list as planned, but have since seen those punishments overturned on appeal.

Inter will be hoping that they have given enough notice in which to satisfy coronavirus protocols in Italy, with a table-topping outfit eager to ensure that they suffer no potentially costly sanctions.

