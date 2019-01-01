Inter Milan vs Juventus headlines SuperSport’s weekly schedule

The heavyweight showdown between Serie A's top two clubs is the highlight of SuperSport’s weekly schedule

’s top two teams collide on Sunday when Milan host live on SuperSport, in a real test for the hosts’ title credentials.

The Nerazzurri have stormed out of the blocks in the Italian top-flight this season, taking maximum points from their opening six fixtures to sit atop the pile on 18 points.

It's been an emphatic start to the campaign, with Inter netting 13 goals so far, as well as boasting the division’s best defence, having only conceded two goals.

They’ve faced some tough assignments as well.

While they breezed through the home victory over Lecce and the away triumph at , their mettle has been tested.

They required a late Romelu Lukaku penalty to down and rode their luck at times in 1-0 victories over and .

However, the 2-0 victory against made the Italian football establishment sit up and take notice of the fallen giants who appear to be returning to prominence.

Goals from Marcelo Brozovic and Lukaku were enough for Inter to dispatch their city rivals, and prompt title talk in the blue-and-black half of Milan.

However, Sunday evening’s meeting at home against Juventus will be their toughest test yet.

The Old Lady have already dropped points this term, having been held by , and will be desperate not to lose more ground in the title race.

Apart from that draw, Juve have demonstrated some vulnerabilities this term, notably falling behind at home against Verona and then away at Brescia.

While they ultimately bounced back to win both of those contests, Inter may prove the reigning champions lack the stability of years gone by.

The weekend’s SuperSport coverage begins on Saturday with the MTN8 final between and SuperSport United.

The latter are the favourites, having convincingly downed 2-0 in the semi-final to advance to the final, and continue to deny Pitso Mosimane success in this competition.

Kaitano Tembo, however, will be desperate to build on this win and bring home the trophy, having fallen short last season.

Tembo got SSU to the final last term, but were defeated by , and they will be keen to make amends this time around.

The likes of Dean Furman, Bradley Grobler and Thamsanqa Gabuza make United an irresistible prospect on their day, although Teboho Mokoena was the semi-final hero.

Highlands Park must not be underestimated, having eliminated in the quarter-final, before squeezing past on penalties in the last round.

On Sunday, SuperSport are also delighted to present the final clash of the weekend, as and go toe to toe at the Nou Camp.

While last year, found themselves in disarray, this year it’s Barca who are the division’s heavyweight strugglers.

The Catalan giants head into the weekend down in fourth place in La Liga, and while they may only be two points off Real—who remain undefeated—Barca have already been beaten twice this term.

Article continues below

Their meeting with Sevilla, who are also on 13 points, represents a significant challenge for Ernesto Valverde’s side as the Rojiblancos have impressed so far this term.

They demonstrated their resolve to defeat last weekend, having fallen to consecutive losses against Real Madrid and , and star man Joan Jordan, Lucas Ocampos and Sergio Reguilon have the quality to trouble the reigning champions.

Could an upset be on the cards?