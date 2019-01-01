Integral secures Premier League rights for Nigeria

Leading sports marketing Company, Integral Sponsorship and Experiential Marketing Limited has secured the media rights to broadcast a live English Premier League match per week on free to air television over the course of the 2019/2022 rights cycle.

The sub-license deal from Infront, a Wanda Sports Group company and current rights holder for Free-To-Air distribution rights in Sub-Saharan Africa, allows one live match per match-week.

Integral has therefore secured the Television Authority (NTA), the national terrestrial broadcaster in Nigeria, as the broadcaster of choice for the matches. The media rights package also includes the Premier League-produced magazine show, which will be aired weekly, thus delivering this most loved football tournament in the world to Nigerians.

“Nigeria is a key market for the English Premier League. Together with Integral we hope to maximize its media exposure in the country and provide an opportunity for passionate Nigerian fans to follow the action on Free-To-Air TV,” said Jean-Francois Jeanne, Infront managing director.

Director-general of the NTA, Alhaji Yakubu Ibn Mohammed stated that “In terms of excitement, the Premier League is at a pedestal higher than that offered by any other league in the world. NTA is proud to partner with Integral to bring the excitement to the living rooms and viewing centres of Nigerians.”

Managing director of Integral Abimbola Ilo always shared his thoughts on the landmark achievement.

“Given the huge popularity of the Premier League in Nigeria, Integral is pleased to partner with Infront to bring Nigerians the excitement of the Premier League weekly on the country’s national television station, the NTA Network. With this deal, we bring the Premier League closer to its fans in Nigeria.” he said.

