Integral keen on elevating level of football development in Nigeria through education

Since talent is abound in the country, the sports sponsorship and marketing consultants are doing all it takes to lift the beautiful game

Integral, prominent as an organisation focused on sports and entertainment, yet, they are ardent on contributing to the progression of the beautiful game in through education.

Despite being saddled with the responsibility of working across all chains in sport from media rights, to corporate hospitality and sponsorships, Abimbola Ilo still aspires to be the catalyst for a positive influence on Nigerian football.

Well, that day might come sooner than you expect as he is working tirelessly to ensure educated people are key forces in running the affairs of the sport that produced the likes of Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu, Vincent Enyeama, to mention but a few.

More teams

To accentuate that fact, he facilitated the coming of Mesut Ozil’s super-star agent Erkut Sogut and Misha Sher to Nigeria on a two-day knowledge transfer session that centered around football, education, and charity.

(1) A fantastic trip to Lagos, Nigeria earlier this month 🇳🇬 A huge thank you to Abimbola Ilo for organising the trip, and our good friend @MishaSher for doing it with us. It was a privilege to speak at the Lagos University Faculty of Law... pic.twitter.com/0q9CBx5oY3 — Football Agent Education (@education_agent) March 13, 2020

To him, no strings attached to the commendable call apart from his desire to see Nigeria become one of the world’s leading nations when it comes to ‘The Beautiful Game’.

“We love football, we love the kids and we want them, to do well,” Ilo told Goal.



“Nigeria have so many talents, we have partnered with Family and Football and Mediacom – two great associates and friends of mine, we want to make sure that we elevate the level of football development in Nigeria.

“I have known them for quite a while, it’s not the first invitation they have received but when the time was right, they were able to come. Part of what we’ve done is football agent education which is vital because knowledge is power.”

For Sogut – who was visiting the African country for the very first time - teaching the future of Nigerians is the last resort in helping Integral achieve their goals. He shared his thoughts after lecturing the Faculty of Law students at the revered University of Lagos.

“As an agent and as a personality, it means a lot because we towed the path of education because we went to the university and educated the future of Nigerians who wants to work in sports,” said Sogut.



“The second part was seeing some talents play and I can say that Nigeria have great talents and if they have the same opportunity as that in Europe, something big can come out of here.

“The last part was the charity work we are doing with Mesut Ozil and going all over the world and meeting with kids on behalf of him while giving them gifts, jerseys and encourage them for their dream and for their future.



“So, it’s a three in one thing: education, charity and football. We say thank you to Integral for inviting us and hosting us in such a nice way.

“Personally, I believe that we have to educate the next generation who are in the university either studying law or business.

“As it stands, there are people sitting in power without knowledge, whereas people with knowledge should have such opportunities to change football in the right direction. That can only happen if you educate the future all over the world, not just only in Nigeria.”

Sher, who is Vice-President, Sports and Entertainment MediaCom Worldwide, is thrilled with the totality of Integral’s enterprise, and is hoping to return to Nigeria.

“It has been incredible, you can see the enthusiasm from the students to learn and that was the reason why we came here. They have the appetite to learn and we are happy to be in Nigeria to share our experiences,” remarked Sher.

“It is also great to see the talents that abound in Nigeria. Some of the best players in the world are from Africa but the toughest part is discovering them. We look forward to coming back and with Integral, we will provide these players somethings that can link to European football clubs.”

It is worthy to note that Integral are working in a collaboration with Eko Football with the ambition of discovering football talents in Lagos.







