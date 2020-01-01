Integral and BASE in collaboration with Eko Football for talent discovery

The sport sponsorship and marketing consultants are strengthening efforts to help unearth gifted footballers in Nigeria

Integral and BASE in collaboration with Eko Football for talent discovery

Integral, BASE Soccer and CAA Sports are working in collaboration with Eko Football with the ambition of discovering football talents in Lagos.

Lagos boasts of a rich history in the beautiful game, having produced several household names like Taribo West, Obafemi Martins, John Ogu, Victor Osimhen and new signing Odion Ighalo.

More teams

The pact will see the four outfits with their diverse expertise in global sports business and marketing help unearth and groom more footballing talents into stardom.

According to Eko Football’s top shot Dotun Coker, the collaboration is a welcome enterprise while sharing their previous success stories with Integral.

“This is a brand collaboration between four organisations: Eko Football, Integral, Base and CAA Sports. It’s all about youth football which Eko Football epitomises,” Coker told Goal.

“That’s why we are here to ensure that this makes a success. We’ve had previous collaborations with Integral and I can tell you that after the event, we had two of our boys now do well in and .

“For us, we have analysed what Base and CAA Sports brought to the table and I can tell you that the initiative is all about talent discovery.”

In the same vein, Melvin Chalobah, BASE’s business development manager for Africa enlightens on what the project is all about.

Article continues below

“This is about empowering youth football without [any bias for gender] and ultimately putting African football on the map,” said Chalobah.

“Once we have this type of event, it creates room for dialogue as well as football business going off the field and there you find out where you have synergy.

“And through this dialogue, we can then sit down and see how we can map out the next stage of having more of this collaboration.”