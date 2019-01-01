Inside Opta: Four games, seven goals – Aubameyang’s incredible record against Burnley

The striker has enjoyed great fortunes against the Clarets, and that run continued on Saturday at Emirates Stadium

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang continued with his impressive goalscoring run following his strike in ’s 2-1 triumph over on Saturday.

The Gabon international’s strike powered the Gunners past Newcastle in the season opener, and against Sean Dyche’s men, he scored the winner after Ashley Barnes had levelled Alexandre Lacazette’s effort.

Unfortunately for Burnley, their Auba-related misery continued as they suffered their first loss this term at Emirates Stadium.

The ex- man boasts an enviable record against the Clarets, who hold the dubious distinction of being Aubameyang's favourite opponents.

7 - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored seven goals against Burnley in four league appearances, four more goals than he has netted against any other Premier League side. Menace. pic.twitter.com/fnA429z8YH — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 17, 2019

He has found the Burnley net not less than seven times in four games, a strike rate of 0.57 goals a game.

The 30-year-old’s strike powered Unai Emery’s men to the English top-flight summit with six points from two games.

Arsenal face arch-rivals in their next outing on August 28 with the former African Player of the Year hoping to get on target again.