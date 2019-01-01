Injury rules out Flying Eagles’ Jamil Muhammad from Fifa U20 World Cup

The Nigeria U20 side has suffered a major blow with the injury to their star midfielder just before the important game against Ukraine

The Flying Eagles preparation for their final group stage tie against Ukraine received a serious setback with Jamil Muhammad being ruled out of the 2019 Fifa U20 World Cup in .

Muhammad sustained an injury when lost to the United States in their second group game.

He was unable to train on Tuesday and Wednesday before the team doctor confirmed that the midfielder won’t be able to take further part in the Flying Eagles campaign.

“Midfielder Jamil Muhammad is out for the rest of the tournament after sustaining an injury in the game against the United States,” the official media office of the team disclosed.

“He took part in our games with and the United States but he got injured before the second game even though he managed to end it. The team doctor has examined him and it was decided that he stayed out of the rest of the team's matches in Poland."

The media office of the Flying Eagles also gave an update on the situation of Rabiu Muhammad who received a knock in the 2-0 loss to the USA on Monday in Bielsko-Biala Stadium.

“Rabiu Muhammad also got knock in the United States game but he was fit enough to partake in Tuesday and Wednesday’s sessions without problems.”

The Flying Eagles are second in Group D with three points and need a positive result against to progress to the next round.