Injury robs Reyna of first Borussia Dortmund start as United States starlet misses Schalke derby

The teenager had made a starting XI under Lucien Favre for the first time as Bundesliga action resumes, but an untimely knock has laid him low

Giovanni Reyna has seen an unfortunate injury rob him of a first start for , with the 17-year-old picking up a knock in the warm-up prior to a derby date with .

The highly-rated youngster was due to be included from the off in a crunch clash between two arch-rivals at Signal Iduna Park on Saturday.

With action back on the agenda amid the coronavirus pandemic, Reyna appeared set to mark his return in style.

He has, however, been denied the opportunity to take in what would have been a landmark appearance.

Lucien Favre included him in a Dortmund starting XI for the first time, with the hope being that another talented youngster could make a positive impression for BVB.

Reyna was unable to see the opening whistle, though, after being laid low prior to kick off.

His place was taken by Thorgan Hazard, with the severity of the ailment suffered by a stricken starlet yet to be determined.

Gio Reyna will be replaced by Thorgan Hazard in the Starting XI as a result of an injury sustained during warm up 📝



Get well soon, Gio 🙏 pic.twitter.com/V8RoWrO2wx — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 16, 2020

Dortmund will be hoping that Reyna is not ruled out for long, as the games are set to come thick and fast from this point.

They still have nine games remaining in a 2019-20 campaign that has been severely disrupted by the Covid-19 outbreak.

Reyna had seen 11 competitive outings prior to football entering a state of lockdown.

Eight of those had come in the Bundesliga, two in the and one in the German Cup – with a senior goal account opened in that outing against Werder Bremen.

All of Reyna’s minutes to date had come from off the bench, but the potential is clearly there for him to become a regular in Favre’s plans.

Big things are expected of a midfielder following in the footsteps of fellow countryman Christian Pulisic – who also made his bow for Dortmund at the age of 17 before moving on to in 2019.

The United States are also looking for another European-based star to provide inspiration for them on an international stage.

Reyna boasts the character and ability to deliver on his billing, but is now facing up to a spell on the treatment table.