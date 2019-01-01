Injury-plagued Gaelle Enganamouit makes Cameroon's Women's World Cup squad

The injury-prone 2015 African Queen has been named in the Indomitable Lionesses' squad for France 2019

Gaelle Enganamouit has been included in 's squad for the 2019 Women's World Cup despite concerns about her fitness.

The 2015 African Women's Footballer of the Year was expected to miss the tournament, having been without a club following the termination of her contract with Spanish side Malaga in April.

Subsequently she has been absent from Cameroon's squad in four friendly matches this year, before she finally joining them at a training camp in recently.

The final squad is comprised of three goalkeepers, seven defenders, six midfielders, and seven forward for the second appearance at the global stage in .

Coach Alain Djeumfa will also count on forwards like Ajara Nchout, Gabrielle Onguene, Madeleine Ngono Mani and Henriette Akaba to deliver the goals.

Surprise inclusions are 18-year-old young sensation Takounda Alexandre and Estelle Johnson, who recently switched allegiance to Cameroon, and Michaela Abam.

The Indomitable Lionesses, who defeated 4-0 in a friendly on Thursday, will take on Spanish sides Murcia and Alhama in coming days.

Cameroon will begin their campaign against Canada on June 10 before taking on the and New Zealand in Group E.



Cameroon Squad in Full:

Goalkeepers: Annette Ngo Ndom (FAP Amazone, Cameroon), Marthe Omgmaham (Awa FC,Cameroon), Mambingo Mambingo Isabelle (Sunshine Queens, )

Defenders: Christine Manie (AS Lorraine, France), Marie Awona ( , France), Augustine Edjangue Siliki (Arna Bjornar, Norway), Claudine Meffometou Tcheno ( , France), Yvonne Leuko ( , France), Estelle Laura Johnson (Sky Blue,USA), Ysis Sonkeng (Amazone Fap, Cameroon)

Midfielders: Raissa Feudjio (Tenerife, Spain), Genevieve Ngo Mbeleck (Amazone Fap, Cameroon), Grace Ngock Yango (Saint Malo, France), Marlyse Ngo Ndoumbouk (Nancy, France), Therese Abena (Louves Minproff), Charlene Meyong Menene (Louves Minproff, Cameroon)

Forwards: Madelaine Ngono Mani (Ambily, France), Gaelle Enganamouit , Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene ( , ), Michaela Abam (Paris FC, France), Nchout Njoya Ajara (Valerenga, Norway), Michelle Akaba (Amazones Fap, Cameroon), Takounda Engolo Alexandra (Éclair Filles, Cameroon)

