Injury forces Nketiah to miss out on Leeds United clash with QPR

The 20-year-old Anglo-Ghanaian was hoping to make his first Championship start for the Whites this weekend

Eddie Nketiah will not be part of the squad which hosts Queen Park at Elland Road in the Championship on Saturday afternoon, after picking up an abdominal injury.

It had been earlier reported that the Arsenal loanee was primed to make his first start in the English second-tier after a string of fine performances off the bench, which put immense pressure on coach Marcelo Bielsa to include him in the starting XI.

📰 Eddie Nketiah misses today's fixture with after picking up an abdominal injury in training on Friday — Leeds United (@LUFC) November 2, 2019

Unfortunately, that won’t happen after Leeds made the announcement on Twitter shortly after unveiling the starting XI which will tackle the Superhoops.

“Eddie Nketiah misses today's fixture with QPR after picking up an abdominal injury in training on Friday,” the tweet read.

📋 Two changes to the #LUFC Starting XI that featured against Sheff Wed. Cooper in for Berardi, whilst Roberts replaces the injured Alioski — Leeds United (@LUFC) November 2, 2019

Usual suspect Patrick Bamford gets the nod as the starting striker.