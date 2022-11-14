Injured Osimhen to miss Nigeria friendly against World Cup-bound Portugal in international friendly
- Osimhen to miss Portugal game
- Dessers replaces Napoli striker
- NFF explains reason for decision
WHAT HAPPENED: The 23-year-old had been selected to play for the Super Eagles in the international friendly game on Thursday.
However, it is not going to be the case as the forward picked a up knock in Napoli's 3-2 win against Udinese in Saturday's Serie A match.
The federation has confirmed the unfortunate news to Nigeria fans while confirming Olisa Ndah is also out.
WHAT IS SAID: "Update Portugal versus Nigeria friendly: Chidozie Awaziem replaces injured Olisa Ndah, while Cyriel Dessers replaces injured Victor Osimhen," NFF tweeted.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Osimhen has been excellent for Napoli this season and is the top scorer with nine goals from just 11 matches. He has also assisted twice. The Nigeria fans have hoped Osimhen would feature against Portugal, since he also missed the last friendly match against Algeria owing to injury.
It presents an opportunity for Dessers, who has struggled for game-time in the national team. He has played just three friendly matches and scored once.
In Serie A, Dessers has played 13 matches for Cremonese, scoring two goals and assisting once.
AND WHAT IS MORE: The fans have expressed their frustrations after learning their top striker will be out of action.
Injured Osimhen again? ...when will we enjoy this guy? - Kayode Suberu
So if Nigeria had qualified for the World Cup Osimhen would not have been part of the team. Wow - Asesa Jerry
Nigeria needs to get its act together in order to attract committed people! - Bussy Amid
WHAT NEXT: While Osimhen will now focus on his injury until action resumes in January, Dessers has a chance to prove his worth on Thursday.
