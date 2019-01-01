Ini Umotong scores as Brighton thrash Crystal Palace in preseason opener

The Nigerian was on target for Hope Powell's side against their English opponents in their first preseason game

Ini Umotong scored a goal as thrashed 5-1 to launch their preseason training activities in style.

The 25-year-old resumed action for the new English Women's season at the English topflight outfit after signing a new one-year deal last week.

On Sunday, the international, who was overlooked for the 2019 Women's World Cup in , came off the bench to register her name on the scoresheet.

Aileen Whelan netted a brace while Kirsty Barton and Kate Natkiel scored a goal each to ensure the Palace thrashing at the American Express Elite Football Performance Centre.

Powell's side will be opening their new league campaign at on September 8 and Umotong will be eager to impress at the Stoke Gifford Stadium.