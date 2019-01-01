Ini Umotong: Nigeria striker inspires Brighton's winning start in English Women's Cup

The Nigerian was on the scoresheet as her header steered the Seagulls to victory against Charlton Athletic on Sunday

Ini Umotong scored the opener as earned a 3-0 triumph over Charlton Athletic in the 2019 English Women's Cup opening match on Sunday.

The international had been impressive in Brighton's two opening draws in the English Women's matches this term but could not find the back of the net on the two occasions.

However, she was initially denied by goalkeeper Shanell Salgado 15 minutes into the match but broke her duck when her header, a minute from half time gave the visitors the lead at The Oakwood.

After the restart, two penalties from Kayleigh Green helped the Seagulls to a winning start in the competition against the Addicks.

Article continues below

The goal was Umotong's maiden effort in three outings for Hope Powell's side this season since her match-winner in a 1-0 friendly triumph over Zenatha Coleman's in August.

The win takes Brighton to second on the log on goal difference despite being tied on three points with leaders in Group B.

They will continue their English WSL season campaign with a trip to face champions Arsenal at Meadow Park on September 28 and Umotong will hope to continue with her goalscoring form.