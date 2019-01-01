Ini Umotong: Nigeria striker helps Brighton book English Women's Cup quarter-final

The Seagulls zoomed into the last eight of this year's competition following a hard-fought victory at Princess Park

Ini Umotong was on target for as they defeated London City Lionesses 4-2 in a thrilling last Group B encounter.

Albion went into the Wednesday's night tie knowing a win would see them through and strikes from Matilde Lundorf, Umotong, Emily Simpkins and a Harley Bennett's own goal sealed the passage.

Lundorf opened the scoring for the visitors with just 18 minutes into the contest but Evie Clarke leveled matters for the hosts from the spot two minutes after the restart.

In the 52nd minute, the international made an easy tap in from Amanda Nilden’s cross before Bennett's own goal gifted Hope Powell's ladies the third of the match 16 minutes later.

Having gained full control of the encounter, Simpkins fired home the fourth for the visitors to guarantee their passage despite Ellie Mason's late strike a minute from time for Lionesses.

Umotong, who lasted for 76 minutes of the game before she was replaced by Le Garrec, has now scored three goals in five Cup games and four overall in 12 outings this season for Brighton.

The victory means Brighton finished behind to reach the last eight of the competition and they will now shift focus to the Women’s encounter against on Sunday.