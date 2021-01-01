Infantino’s message to Pinnick after winning Fifa Council seat

The world football governing body boss has congratulated the Nigerian football administrator on his success at the polls

Fifa president Gianni Infantino is optimistic NFF president Amaju Pinnick will make a meaningful contribution to the development of football after his election as a member of the Fifa Council.

Pinnick clinched the highly coveted seat after defeating Malawian FA president Walter Nyamilandu during the 43rd Caf General Assembly in Rabat.

The 50-year-old, thus, became the third Nigerian administrator to achieve the feat after Oyo Orok Oyo and Amos Adamu.

Pinnick along with Egypt's Hany Abou Rida, Morocco's Fouzi Lekjaa, Mali's Mamoutou Toure, Benin's Mathurin De Chacus and Sierra Leone's Aisha Johansen will be representing Africa in the highest decision-making organisation of the world football governing body.

Infantino has praised the victory of the NFF boss and looks forward to working with him as he aims to take football across the world to a greater height.

“I would like herewith to reiterate my warmest congratulations to you for your election as Member of the Fifa Council, at the 43 Caf Ordinary and Elective General Assembly, held on Friday in Rabat,” Infantino said.

“I have no doubt that your experience, your knowledge, not to mention your passion, your sense of consensus and your personal qualities, will help you to meet future challenges at the service of the world football community.

“I am convinced that, as Fifa Council Member, you will make an important contribution to Fifa and, most importantly, to the development of our sport, which unites us all.

“Sending you my best wishes of luck, courage and success for all the challenges that lie ahead, I look forward, dear Pinnick, to working with you already at the next meeting of the Fifa Council, which will be held by videoconference this Friday, 19 March.”

Pinnick is currently serving his second term in office as president of the Nigeria Football Federation after he was re-elected in 2018.

The Delta-born administrator served as Caf vice-president Ahmad Ahmad's administration between September 2018 and July 2019, before he was removed.

The Nigeria national team has recorded a few successes since Pinnick has been in charge of the NFF, qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia with ease and finishing third at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.