Malaysia and Indonesia open their 2022 World Cup qualification group stage campaign against one another on Thursday.

The plan is simple; for Indonesia to go on the attack when they open their Group G 2022 World Cup qualifiers campaign on Thursday, against Malaysia.

According to BolaSport.com (in Bahasa Indonesia), Indonesia head coach Simon McMenemy wants his charges to win the game that will be held at the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium.

"We want to control and dominate the game when we face Malaysia. We will not be on the defensive, we will go on the attack and create chances.

"This is our home, this is Jakarta, this is the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium," said the Scot.

But he has also spoken of the importance of keeping a cool head in their qualifying matches, in an interview with Reuters:

“There is a positive because it inspires optimism. The supporters believe we have a good chance against these guys, and rightly so, but from a coach’s perspective when you play derby games passion and mentality become a big part of the performance and that can get to be too much sometimes.

“And that has happened with Indonesian players in the past because they lose their discipline because their passion takes over a little bit. In these games they’re going to be tested home and away and for a coach it makes predictable players become unpredictable and that’s what I don’t like in terms of planning for games."

