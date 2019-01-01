India’s Loitongbam Ashalata Devi nominated for AFC Asian Player of the Year award

The experienced India international is nominated for the biggest individual prize in the continent…

international Ashalata Devi has been nominated for the AFC Asian Player of the Year award alongside ’s Saki Kumagai and ’s Li Ying.

Devi played a crucial role in Maymol Rocky’s as they successfully clinched the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) title. She led India to the Olympic 2020 Qualifiers Round two.

In the Indian Women’s League (IWL), Sethu FC won the silverware with Devi marshalling their defence. She also won the Indian Women’s Player of the Year for 2018-19 season.

She will up against Li, who was the top scorer in the AFC Women’s , guided into the Round of 16 at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019. Li also won the UEFA for Olympique Lyonnais before joining Guangdong Huijin in China this summer.

Kumagai, who was Li’s team-mate at Lyonnais, also played a major role in Japan’s progression into the Round of 16 at the FIFA Women’s World Cup earlier this year.

