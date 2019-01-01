Indian Women's National Team: Eves thrash Indonesia by 3-0 in first friendly

Maymol Rocky's side ran out convincing victors over their Indonesian counterparts in the first of the two friendlies..

Ratanbala Devi struck a hat-trick as the Indian Women’s National Team recorded a 3-0 victory over their Indonesia counterparts in a friendly at Jakarta on Sunday.

A dominant display in the first-period from India failed to bring any goals with the visitors striking the bar once.

The hosts held on admirably in the first half and for the starting few minutes in the second period before Ratanbala Devi gave India the lead. The Indians earned a corner after a sustained spell of pressure in the 71st minute. It was taken short before Ratanbala advanced unchallenged and beat the Indonesia custodian with a well-placed shot.

India soon had a second just minutes later through the same goal-scorer after the visitors were awarded a free-kick right at the edge of the Indonesian box. The set-piece was cleared by the Indonesian wall but the resulting loose ball was whipped back into the box at the far post where Ratanbala was unmarked.

The Indian forward controlled the ball well before poking it past the Indonesian custodian to make it 2-0 for India.

The India No7 had her hat-trick just moments later after the Indonesian custodian failed to cleanly stop a long-range effort from the visitors. The loose ball fell to Ratanbala inside the box who smashed the ball into the back of the net from few yards out.

The win was the third on the trot for the Indian eves who beat Hong Kong in two recent friendlies.