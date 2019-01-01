ISL 19/20: Udanta Singh excited to form partnership with Ashique Kuruniyan at Bengaluru FC

The winger denied that the departure of Miku has increased expectations from him...

winger and international Udanta Singh was one of the four players present at Star Sports Select screening of the v Premier League match in UB City, Bengaluru.

As Udanta gets ready for the new (ISL) season, he is excited about what the season has in store for him. Bengaluru FC have quite a few strong Indian players in attack, given they have signed Ashique Kuruniyan who will join Sunil Chhetri in Bengaluru’s front-line. The combination is something Indian coach Igor Stimac has opted to field for the Blue Tigers at times and Udanta is cannot wait to link up with Ashique and Chhetri at club level as well.

“We (Ashique Kuruniyan) play together for Indian team also. We are looking forward to using the same strategy for club and country. We have Sunil Chhetri in front with us too. We are looking forward to this,” he told Goal.

However, the departure of star striker Miku has left a void in Bengaluru’s attack. However, Udanta feels he is not under pressure to score goals and make up the numbers and is confident that they will arrive.

“There is no pressure on me. We are doing good. We’ll look for more goals for myself and the team,” he said.

The 23-year-old also shared his delight on being part of the Premier League experience at the event held in Bengaluru.

He said: “This is the first time I’ve been here (Premier League screening). It was fantastic. The fans have come here to cheer for their respective clubs. It feels good to be here.”