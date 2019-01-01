I-League

Indian Football: FIFA writes to AIFF, asks for update on roadmap

Last updated
Comments()
Getty Images
The global governing body has sent a letter to the Indian FA after six I-League clubs wrote to President Gianni Infantino..

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has been asked to provide an update by FIFA, the world's governing body of the sport on the future roadmap for Indian football.

External expertise from FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) helped the AIFF in 2018, preparing a detailed report to implement a widely-supported strategy for the Indian FA going forward.

Six I-League clubs, namely, Minerva Punjab, Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, Churchill Brothers, Aizawl FC and Gokulam Kerala wrote to the FIFA President Gianni Infantino with an appeal to intervene and 'save Indian football' earlier this week.

FIFA letter to AIFF 25 July 2019

More to follow...

Close